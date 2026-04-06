TRUMP DROPS HAMMER ON IRAN: ENTIRE COUNTRY COULD BE TAKEN OUT IN ONE NIGHT AND THAT NIGHT MIGHT BE TOMORROW







In his own words:



“You can’t really do this because you send in 200 men to pick up one, and it’s something that’s usually not attempted as much as you want to attempt. And bad things happen to that one or two. In the case we did too. It might have been attempted before. But we did. We had great talent but got a little luck too, I would say. We were helped by a lot of people. A lot of great people. And it was an honor to be involved with it. It’s very historic. This is a rescue that’s very historic. It’ll go down in the books.





Late Thursday night, an American F-15 fighter jet went deep inside enemy territory in Iran while participating in Operation Epic Fury, where we’re doing unbelievably well — at a level nobody has ever seen before.





The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night. Both members of the crew ejected from the aircraft and landed alive on Iranian soil.





I immediately was asked to make a decision. I ordered the U.S. armed forces to do whatever was necessary to bring our brave warriors back home. A risky decision because we could have ended up with 100 dead as opposed to one or two.”





Trump’s message was crystal clear: America protects its own and stands ready to end threats decisively. No weakness, no games, just strength.