BREAKING: Trump Forces Iran Back to the Table: 45-Day Ceasefire Talks Could End the War on America’s Terms





President Trump is once again showing strong leadership as the United States and Iran discuss a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way to permanently ending their conflict.





According to Axios, the talks center on Iran reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a truce. This comes after weeks of decisive U.S. military strikes that have battered Iran’s capabilities and disrupted its aggression across the region.





Skeptics on both sides doubt a quick breakthrough, given Iran’s history of delay tactics, proxy warfare, and broken promises. Yet Trump’s no-nonsense approach—max pressure followed by realistic diplomacy—has put Tehran on the defensive and opened a narrow window for real concessions.





If Iran complies and opens the strait, it could mark a major win: stabilized energy markets, weakened terror sponsors, and proof that strength, not endless negotiation, brings results. Anything less, and the strikes continue until America’s objectives are fully met.