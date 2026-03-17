



Trump: “Iran Has No Right to Block the Strait of Hormuz We Have Already Defeated Them. It’s Simply Unfair.”



In strong remarks to reporters, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Iran has no right to continue disrupting or blocking the Strait of Hormuz, insisting the United States has already “defeated” Iran in the ongoing conflict.





“It’s not even fair,” Trump stated. “We’ve already won! They have no right to continue what they are doing.” He added: “You win a war, but they have no right to be doing what they’re doing.”





The comments come as Iran continues to mine and attack shipping routes in the critical waterway through which roughly 20% of global oil passes despite U.S. and Israeli military operations that the President says have destroyed Iran’s military capabilities.





Trump has repeatedly called on allies to join a coalition to secure the strait, warning that failure to act could have serious consequences for NATO and global energy markets.





Source: Reports from Bloomberg (cited across major outlets), BBC News, Reuters, CNN, and The Hill, published March 16–17, 2026.





This developing story is sending ripples through global energy markets and diplomatic circles. Stay tuned for updates.