Trump: Israel and Iran Seeking Immediate Ceasefire



U.S. President Donald Trump said that both Israel and Iran are seeking an immediate ceasefire, adding that final negotiations toward a broader peace agreement are currently underway.





Trump stated that the blockade will remain in place and fully enforced until a final deal is reached, while expressing confidence that developments could move quickly





The comments come as the Middle East faces one of its most dangerous periods of escalation in recent months following direct exchanges of attacks between Israel and Iran.