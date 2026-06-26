Trump Proposes Using Frozen Iranian Assets to Purchase U.S. Farm Products



U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington is considering using frozen Iranian assets held under sanctions to purchase American agricultural products, a move he says would provide support to U.S. farmers while advancing broader diplomatic efforts with Tehran





According to Trump, the proposal could involve directing portions of Iranian funds currently restricted under U.S. sanctions toward the purchase of commodities such as wheat, soybeans, and corn produced by American farmers.





However, Iranian officials quickly rejected the idea, arguing that the United States has no authority to determine how Iranian assets should be spent.





Tehran insisted that any unfrozen funds remain the sovereign property of Iran and that decisions regarding their use must be made solely by the Iranian government.





The issue is expected to become another point of contention in ongoing diplomatic discussions between Washington and Tehran, particularly as both sides continue negotiations over sanctions relief and broader regional security arrangements.