Trump reportedly considering clemency for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs

Trump reportedly considering clemency for Diddy, sources say



Donald Trump is reportedly considering pardons for a slew of individuals, including potential clemency for music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of The Fugees, as well as some offenders with pollution-related convictions.





Combs is currently imprisoned for prostitution-related crimes, while Michel is jailed for foreign lobbying violations.



These clemency considerations are rumored to be part of a White House effort to issue “250 pardons for 250 years” for Independence Day.





The US president was scheduled to have a meeting Friday afternoon, July 3, on the topic of pardons and planned to decide based on recommendations from advisers, two sources told CBS News.





The White House has previously denied speculation about a Diddy pardon, and Trump stated in January he was not considering Combs’ alleged request.



Trump has a history of issuing a significant number of pardons to various figures, including political allies and celebrities, which has reportedly inspired lobbying campaigns.





Mr. Trump hadn’t committed on Friday morning, July 3, to a firm number of people who will receive clemency. He has been privately discussing whether to grant requests, including from Combs, one of the sources said.





“President Trump is the ultimate decider on any clemency related actions,” a White House official told CBS News in a statement.





The president told the New York Times in January that Combs had written a letter to him to ask for a pardon but said he was not considering the request.