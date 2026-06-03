🚨 BREAKING: Trump Reportedly Prevents Israeli Strike on Beirut 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇱🇧



The Middle East may have just stepped back from the brink of a major escalation.





According to reports, Donald Trump held direct talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and indirect communications through intermediaries to ease tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Trump claims both sides agreed to reduce hostilities, halt retaliatory attacks, and avoid a potentially devastating Israeli advance toward Beirut.





⚠️ But the crisis is far from over.



Israeli officials have made it clear that military operations in southern Lebanon will continue, while Hezbollah-linked attacks and projectile launches have reportedly continued despite calls for restraint.





With the Israel-Lebanon border becoming one of the world’s most dangerous flashpoints, the next few hours could determine whether this is the beginning of a real de-escalation—or just a temporary pause before a much larger conflict.



🌍 Is peace finally possible, or is the region heading toward an even bigger war?



#Trump #Israel #Hezbollah #MiddleEast #BreakingN