TRUMP REVEALS THE TRUTH: Iranians Are Begging America to Keep Bombing the Brutal Regime





President Donald Trump just dropped a bombshell at the White House that exposes exactly why his tough strikes on Iran are working. Ordinary Iranians are secretly pleading with the U.S. and Israel to hammer the Islamic regime harder, even if it means short-term pain, because they crave freedom from the mullahs’ nightmare rule.





A reporter tried to trap Trump by asking if blowing up infrastructure like power plants would punish regular Iranians instead of the tyrants. Trump didn’t flinch. “They are willing… and it’s suffering. They’ll be willing to suffer in order to have freedom,” he declared.





He backed it up with hard evidence from U.S. intercepts. “The Iranians — we’ve had numerous intercepts: ‘Please keep bombing.’ Bombs are dropping near homes. ‘Please keep bombing. Do it.’” Trump continued, “These people [are] living where the bombs [are] exploding. And when we leave and we’re not hitting those areas, they’re saying ‘please come back, come back.’”





Trump painted the grim reality of life under the regime that the left loves to downplay. He recalled the massive women’s protests where hundreds of thousands took to the streets. “Everybody said, ‘Oh, the regime is gonna come to an end.’ And then all of a sudden — boom, boom — five, six different areas, a woman would go down right between the eyes.” Snipers on rooftops picked them off with precision. “They had five snipers. That’s what it took… Woman shot right between the eyes.”





He didn’t stop there. “Women, men, gays — how about gays for Iran? They kill the gays. They throw them off buildings.” Trump slammed the regime’s thugs for turning a once-great nation into a slaughterhouse. “You know, Iran was a great country if you go back 25 years ago or so… Persian people — they’re incredible, smart, brilliant actually.”





And he called out the clueless Democrats like AOC and her squad. “It’s amazing when I see some stupid people like AOC plus three or that group. They talk about, ‘Oh, freedom for Iran.’ They don’t tell you the real facts.”





Trump made it crystal clear: The Iranian people are done with the violence and want the strikes to finish the job. “They want freedom from Iran.” The message is simple. America is finally standing with the oppressed against the oppressors, and the people on the ground are cheering us on. Regime change can’t come soon enough.