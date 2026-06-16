Trump says at least 42,000 protesters were killed in Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that at least 42,000 protesters had been killed in Iran, while saying he did not support regime change.

“At least 42,000 protesters were killed in Iran, killed, because they were protesting,” Trump said, speaking during a meeting with the Emir of Qatar. “I do not believe in regime change. I have watched regime changes for years, and they never work.”

He added that the United States was dealing with Iranian officials who he described as “very rational people.”

“The first group, they are all dead; the second group they’re dead; a part of the third group is gone and we are dealing with people who, I think, are very rational people,” he said.