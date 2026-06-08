Trump says has no plans to withdraw US troops from Middle East

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he did not plan to withdraw US troops from the region, telling NBC News that “I think we’ll keep them there until such time as we have a completion.”

“It costs us very little to keep them there,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” referring to the US military presence in the region.

Trump also said Iran’s military had been badly weakened, adding that Tehran retained only “21%, 22%” of its pre-war missile stockpile.

“Look, we have totally destroyed their military,” he said. “They have some missiles left. They have some drones left.”

Trump declined to say whether he knew the location of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, but added there was “a good probability” that he did.

“I don’t want to say whether or not I know where he is,” Trump said. “But there’s a good probability that I do.”

Since his appointment as the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public and no image or audio recording of him has been released.