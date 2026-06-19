Trump says Iran agreement ‘very popular,’ cites poll showing 56% support

US President Donald Trump said the preliminary agreement between Washington and Tehran is “very popular,” citing a poll showing majority support for the deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared an image of a Quantus Insights survey on the US-Iran agreement to stop hostilities, reopen shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and begin 60 days of talks on Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions.

“Very popular agreement, except for the Fake News and their partner, the Dumocrats!” Trump wrote.

According to the poll of 1,000 likely voters conducted from June 16 to 17, 56% of respondents said they approved of the agreement, including 43% who strongly approved and 13% who somewhat approved.

The survey showed 13% disapproved, while 16% neither approved nor disapproved and 15% said they were not sure.