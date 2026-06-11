Trump says Iran deal could be signed in Europe over weekend

President Donald Trump said an Iran deal could be signed over the weekend, probably in Europe, and that documents for the agreement were in a “pretty final stage.”

He said Vice President JD Vance would attend the signing.

“We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

“The strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe,” he said.

Trump added that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and would speak to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.