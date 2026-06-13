Trump says Iran deal to be signed Sunday, warns of ‘ultimate alternative’ if it fails

US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed Sunday and would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while warning that Washington has an “ultimate alternative” if the process fails.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his agreement with Iran was “a wall to no nuclear weapon” and claimed Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon “through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

Trump contrasted the expected agreement with Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal, saying no money would change hands under his deal.

He also said the United States would later remove and destroy what he called “nuclear dust” buried deep underground in Iran, after US B-2 bombers struck Iranian targets.

Trump said he hoped the process would move “quickly, easily, and smoothly,” but added that the United States had the “ultimate alternative,” which he said he hoped would never be used again.