Trump says Iran MOU has no immediate sanctions relief

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding with Iran did not include immediate sanctions relief, but that the issue would be discussed later.

Speaking during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, Trump said the MOU was not final and warned that if he did not like the agreement, “we will go back to dropping bombs.”

Trump also said reports of a $300 billion fund in the Iran deal was false, adding that the United States was not investing in it.

Trump said the agreement’s main point was that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon, and said the Strait of Hormuz was already partly open and would fully reopen “over the next day or two.”