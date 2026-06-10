Trump says Iran ‘took too long’ to reach deal and must pay the price

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran had taken too long to negotiate a deal and would now “have to pay the price.”

“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added that Iran’s military had been defeated, particularly its navy and air force.

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore. They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD,” he wrote.