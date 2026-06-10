Trump Says U.S. Will ‘Resume Bombing’ Iran Amid Sagging Talks To End War

President Donald Trump on Wednesday doubled down on an earlier threat that Iran will “pay the price” for prolonged negotiations and announced the U.S. would attack again.

“Well, we’re going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard, resuming bombing. Yeah, well, we are based on the helicopter; I guess we have the right to do that,” Trump told reporters at the Oval Office Wednesday, referring to U.S. retaliation after Iranian forces shot down a U.S. helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz

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“Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that,” he said.

Trump’s statement came in response to a question about a post he issued on social media saying Iran would “pay the price” for taking “too long to negotiate” a deal to end the war.

“We’re really close to a deal, but they keep tapping us along, they keep playing us for suckers,” he added.

The president declined to say whether strikes would include civilian infrastructure such as power plants and bridges.

“All they have to do is, they have to start signing a paper,” Trump said. “It’s fully negotiated.”