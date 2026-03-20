Trump Trolls Biden’s Legacy: Japan’s PM Can’t Stop Laughing at the Autopen “Portrait”





President Trump just delivered another masterclass in savage humor during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s White House visit.

He casually guided her down the Presidential Walk of Fame – that cheeky outdoor display of past presidents installed back in September 2025 – and when they reached the spot for Joe Biden? No dignified headshot. Just a framed photo of an autopen robotically signing his name.





The PM lost it. Pointing and cracking up uncontrollably while Trump played tour guide like it was the punchline of the century.

The clip, shared by Nick Sortor, captures the moment perfectly: allies bonding over the obvious roast of the weakest presidency in modern history.