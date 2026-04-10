Trump Urges Netanyahu to Scale Back Lebanon Strikes Amid Ceasefire



Donald Trump has reportedly urged Benjamin Netanyahu to scale back Israeli military operations in Lebanon.





The request comes amid concerns that ongoing strikes could further strain already fragile ceasefire understandings linked to wider U.S.–Iran tensions.





According to reports, Trump called for a more restrained approach to reduce the risk of escalation in the region, as fighting involving Hezbollah-linked targets continues in Lebanon.





Despite this, Netanyahu has maintained that Israel’s operations will continue, stating they are focused on militant positions and separate from broader diplomatic arrangements.





The situation highlights growing regional tensions and competing interpretations of ceasefire limits, with fears that continued escalation could widen the conflict.