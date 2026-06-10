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Trump Vows U.S. Response After Iran Allegedly Downs Apache Helicopter



U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran shot down an American AH-64 Apache helicopter while it was conducting a patrol mission over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social today, Tuesday, Trump said both pilots survived the incident and were rescued unharmed, but warned that the United States “must respond” to the attack.





The incident marks a significant escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran and threatens ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a broader peace agreement in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important shipping routes for global energy supplies, making any military confrontation in the area a matter of international concern.





U.S. military officials confirmed that the helicopter went down near the coast of Oman and that both crew members were safely recovered.

While investigations into the incident are ongoing, Trump has publicly blamed Iran and indicated that a U.S. response is being considered.