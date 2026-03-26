TRUMP’S 15-POINT PEACE PLAN REJECTED — IRAN SAYS THE WAR ENDS ON OUR TERMS, NOT YOURS



This is a geopolitical earthquake. Trump sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end the war.





Iran read it, rejected it, and sent a message that shook Washington to its core “Do not call your defeat an agreement.”





Tehran has made it crystal clear this war does not end because America wants it to. It ends when Iran decides.





🇮🇷 IRAN’S 5 CONDITIONS TO END THE WAR :



1️⃣ Full halt to all “aggression and assassinations”



2️⃣ Guaranteed prevention of the war restarting





3️⃣ Payment of full war damages and reparations



4️⃣ End to fighting across ALL fronts including allied groups across the region



5️⃣ International recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz





Let that last one sink in, Africa.



The Strait of Hormuz is the jugular vein of global oil supply 20% of the world’s oil passes through it every single day.





If Iran controls that strait internationally and legally, every tanker, every oil price, every fuel pump on the African continent is affected.



Trump came with 15 points. Iran came back with 5 and one of them could reshape the entire global economy.





Washington called Iran’s conditions “excessive.” Iran called Trump’s proposal a sign of desperation.



The world’s most powerful military is at the table begging for a deal. And Tehran is not even picking up the phone





Africa, this is not just a Middle East story. This is YOUR economy. YOUR fuel. YOUR future.



African Hype Media does not condone violence against any civilian.





Iran is demanding war reparations AND control of the Strait of Hormuz do you think Trump has the power to meet these conditions, or is America losing this war? Drop your thoughts below!



African hype media