Trump’s Catholic Approval Surges Despite Pope Feud



President Trump’s support among American Catholics has climbed to 51 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove in the latest Fox News poll from April 17-20, 2026.

That’s a solid rebound from 48-52 in March, even as the president trades blows with Pope Leo XIV over the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.





The new American pope has spent weeks blasting the operation, pushing for peace talks, decrying civilian casualties, and warning against escalation.

Trump fired back, calling out the Vatican’s soft stance on radical threats. Yet rank-and-file Catholics, especially conservatives, aren’t buying the pontiff’s progressive globalism. They see a clear difference between faith and foreign policy weakness.