Trump’s media company crashes to lowest stock price ever



Trump Media and Technology Group just hit a new all time low, falling below $8 a share this week and touching an intraday low of $7.61, breaking the previous record bottom of $7.76 set earlier this year.





It is a staggering fall from 2024, when shares traded above $30 and even $40 during Trump’s presidential run. The stock is now down more than 41 percent so far this year and roughly 56 percent over the past twelve months.





The company posted a first quarter net loss of more than $400 million while bringing in less than $1 million in total sales. It also lost its CEO earlier this year when former Congressman Devin Nunes abruptly departed.





Trump Media has pointed to heavy investments in cryptocurrency and prediction markets as the source of much of the damage. It also pursued what one report called a bizarre merger attempt with a fusion power company before scrapping plans to spin off Truth Social as its own publicly traded business.





None of it has done much to reassure investors watching the company keep sinking.