Trump’s Power Move: Calls Nvidia CEO Last-Minute, Loads Him on Air Force One for Beijing Showdown





President Trump just proved again why he’s the master dealmaker America needs. After reports claimed Nvidia boss Jensen Huang was snubbed from the China trip, Trump picked up the phone himself and hauled him aboard Air Force One mid-flight.





Nvidia dominates over 90 percent of the global AI chip market. That’s not just business—it’s raw American leverage in the tech war with Communist China. Huang’s seat at the table sends Xi Jinping a crystal-clear message: the U.S. holds the keys to the future, and Trump isn’t afraid to use them.





With China’s anti-American alliances crumbling in Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran, Trump arrives in Beijing flanked by the best of U.S. innovation, including Elon Musk. No more weak-kneed diplomacy. This is America First in action—forcing open markets, protecting our tech edge, and putting American strength front and center.



Trump doesn’t negotiate from weakness. He brings the winners.-DTP