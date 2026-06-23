BREAKING: Tucker Carlson leaves the GOP “I’m out” after decades of loyalty



Tucker Carlson, one of the most influential voices in conservative media for over three decades, announced he is done supporting the Republican Party, citing the GOP’s handling of the Iran war and what he calls blind loyalty to a foreign government over American citizens.





Carlson made the announcement on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, telling listeners there is “no chance” he would support Republicans going forward. He said the party has prioritized Israel’s interests above its own voters, calling the war in Iran a conflict the United States has “effectively lost already.”





He didn’t hold back on how he got here. Carlson said he voted Republican his “entire life” and defended the party for 35 years, but described its current direction as “immoral” and a betrayal of the people it claims to represent.





The fallout was immediate. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly agreed, posting that Carlson is “not the only one” walking away, and that a growing number of conservatives feel the party has abandoned its own voters.





Carlson’s exit lands at a moment when cracks inside the MAGA coalition are becoming harder to paper over. A man who spent years defending Trump from the inside is now warning his own audience to walk away, and some of the loudest MAGA voices are nodding along instead of pushing back.