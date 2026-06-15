Tungwarara Pledges US$10,000 Each to ZANU-PF Online Activists



Staff Reporter



Presidential Investment Adviser Dr Paul Tungwarara has pledged to give US$10,000 each to a group of ZANU-PF online activists, saying they defended President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Family during a period of sustained public criticism.





In a post on X on Monday, Tungwarara said the recipients had “fought by all means to protect the President” and deserved recognition for their loyalty and commitment.





“I wish to reward these comrades who fought by all means to protect the President by providing them with a token of appreciation of USD$10k per person,” Tungwarara wrote.





He said his microfinance institution would also offer the beneficiaries low-cost loans to help them start or expand their small businesses.



“These individuals did everything within their power to defend him and the First Family,” he added.





Those named by Tungwarara include Snowball, Mukungunugwa, Kudzai Mutisi, Jones Musara, Bashona, Padare-Enkundleni, Alligator, Pardon, Muchinamuhombe, Dr Ruru, Cindy Soko, Shumbakadzi, Zimfit, Tino Chibage, Musikavanhu, Garson and Shangrila.





In a follow-up post, he added Christine and Marxwell to the list of beneficiaries.



Tungwarara concluded by encouraging the recipients to “continue to protect the President and the image of our country.”





The announcement is likely to draw attention to the growing influence of online activists and social media figures in Zimbabwe’s political landscape.