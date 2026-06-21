Tunisia has concedes NINE goals in two matches and is now eliminated from the World Cup

‘Disasterclass’!!! Tunisia has conceded NINE goals in two matches and is now eliminated from the World Cup.

After an opening 5-1 dropping in the hands of Sweden, coach Sabri Lamouchi was sacked, and Hervé Renard was appointed. Aside from tactical preparation, Hervé Renard paid attention to the psychological wellness of the team.

He spoke to their hearts, making them understand how disappointed Tunisians back home were and how much they counted on them.

It now appears no amount of talk or tactical preparation could heal the wings of the Carthage Eagles that have not been able to fly. Tunisia got spanked 4-0 by Japan and is out of the tournament.

What a shame!

Ade Divine