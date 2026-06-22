Tunisia 🇹🇳 Player as Ali Abdi Breaks Down In Tears While Criticizing the Federation. 💔🇹🇳



Tunisia becomes the third team to be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup after losing their first two games to Sweden and Japan.





“Look at the Japan national team. It’s almost the same roster as during the Kirin Cup, the same team as always.”



Abdi exploded in anger during an interview, tears streaming down his face.





“We’re challenging with a hastily assembled team. A new coach was appointed just one month before the World Cup and the whole team was overhauled.”





“There’s no way we can compete against powerhouses who’ve prepared for years. Japan probably only changed one or two players. They’ve been building this team for years. And what about us?”





“We bring in a new coach one month before the World Cup and try to form a completely different team. There’s no way results can come from an approach like this.”

He later apologized to the current staff and clarified:



“It’s not about excluding veterans or changing everything. Building a team takes time. One month, two months, three months isn’t enough. It’s simply common sense that you can’t demolish everything right before a tournament and expect results.”



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