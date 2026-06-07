U.S. Considers Using Frozen Iranian Assets To Rebuild Gulf States Hit By Attacks



Sources say the United States is considering using frozen Iranian assets to help fund recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gulf countries affected by recent Iranian attacks.





The proposal could see part of Iran’s blocked overseas funds directed toward assisting key U.S. partners, including Kuwait and Bahrain, where military facilities and infrastructure have faced security threats amid escalating regional tensions.





The discussions come as retaliatory strikes between Washington and Tehran continue, raising concerns over the wider economic and security impact across the Gulf region.





No final decision has been announced, but the move would mark a significant escalation in the financial dimension of the U.S.-Iran confrontation, potentially triggering strong objections from Tehran, which has repeatedly demanded the release of its frozen assets.





The development highlights growing efforts by Washington and its regional allies to secure compensation and recovery support as the conflict continues to affect strategic Gulf states.