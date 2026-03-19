Breaking News : U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Declares “The United States Military Controls the Fate of Iran” Amid Operation Epic Fury





WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 19, 2026) — In a powerful Pentagon briefing, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated unequivocally that the United States military now dictates the outcome of the conflict with Iran.





“We’ve taken control of Iran’s airspace and waterways without boots on the ground. We control their fate,” Hegseth declared, emphasizing that U.S. and allied forces have achieved uncontested dominance in the skies and seas. He added that the timeline and terms of the campaign are set solely by America and its partners.





The statement comes as Operation Epic Fury enters its critical phase, with U.S. strikes having devastated Iran’s missile production, naval assets, and air defenses. Hegseth stressed that Iran’s ability to sustain or replenish its arsenal has been functionally eliminated.





This marks a historic assertion of U.S. military superiority in the ongoing campaign.



Source: Official U.S. Department of War (war.gov) transcripts from Pentagon briefings