U.S. establishes military exclusion zone as naval forces move closer to Gulf flashpoint



The U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Bahrain, has announced the establishment of a Military Exclusion Zone covering a radius of 50 nautical miles around the area of recent hostilities in the Gulf.





According to the announcement, the restricted zone has been created to protect U.S. military assets and ensure the security of international maritime traffic amid rapidly escalating regional tensions.





U.S. military officials warned that American forces have been authorized to immediately engage and destroy any Iranian drone, fast attack craft, or aircraft that enters the designated exclusion zone from this point forward.





The deployment marks a significant increase in the U.S. military posture in the region, with additional naval assets reportedly moving closer to the area as concerns grow over the possibility of further attacks against commercial shipping and regional energy infrastructure.





The latest measures underscore the increasingly volatile security environment in and around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors.