U.S. launches “Epic Fury” mine-clearing operation as naval threats escalate



U.S. Central Command has expanded Operation “Epic Fury”, intensifying efforts to detect and neutralize naval mines in a strategic maritime corridor.





The move follows the discovery of Maham-3 and Maham-7 sea mines, reportedly deployed to disrupt commercial shipping routes.





U.S. forces have deployed mine countermeasure vessels and surveillance aircraft to secure the area.





The operation signals heightened maritime tensions, with a strong focus on protecting global shipping lanes and preventing disruption.