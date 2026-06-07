U.S. Shoots Down Two More Iranian Drones Over Strait Of Hormuz As Pakistan Pushes For De-Escalation



Tensions in the Gulf escalated again after U.S. forces reportedly shot down two Iranian attack drones over the Strait of Hormuz, citing concerns that the aircraft posed a threat to military and commercial shipping operating in the region.





The latest incident follows a series of confrontations between Washington and Tehran in recent days. Earlier, U.S. forces claimed to have intercepted several Iranian drones before carrying out strikes against Iranian coastal radar facilities linked to maritime surveillance operations.





The exchange was followed by Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting U.S.-linked military positions in Kuwait and Bahrain, further raising fears of a wider regional confrontation.





Amid the escalating military activity, Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions. Senior Pakistani officials have reportedly engaged with Iranian counterparts in an attempt to encourage dialogue and prevent further escalation.





The latest developments underscore the growing volatility around the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant portion of the world’s energy supplies passes, as military actions continue to unfold alongside diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis.