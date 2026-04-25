U.S. warns of airstrikes if Iran fails to reopen shipping lanes by end of April



The United States has issued a stark warning that airstrikes may be launched if Iran does not reopen key maritime routes by the end of April.





The message reinforces earlier threats from President Donald Trump, targeting critical infrastructure inside Iran.





Washington is demanding immediate restoration of safe passage for global shipping, particularly in strategic waterways.





The warning signals a potential shift toward full-scale military escalation if conditions are not met.