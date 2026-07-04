BREAKING NEWS



Uganda has evacuated hundreds of its citizens from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic violence and anti-immigrant protests targeting foreign nationals.





According to the Ugandan government, 424 Ugandans have been safely evacuated as authorities continue monitoring the security situation. The move comes amid growing concerns over attacks on African migrants in several South African communities.





Meanwhile, Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has sparked controversy after making strongly worded remarks directed at South Africa and President Cyril Ramaphosa over the treatment of African migrants. However, there is no official announcement from the Government of Uganda ordering South Africans to leave Uganda, and reports claiming such an order should be treated with caution.





The developments come as South Africa faces renewed scrutiny over xenophobic violence, prompting several African countries to assist their citizens affected by the unrest.