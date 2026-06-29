BREAKING: Uganda to Evacuate 746 Citizens from South Africa Over Safety Concerns – Uganda has launched a voluntary evacuation operation for its nationals in South Africa, with 746 citizens already registered to return home due to escalating xenophobic violence and anti-migrant protests.





President Yoweri Museveni’s government is stepping in as fears grow over safety, following recent attacks, threats from vigilante groups, and a deadly xenophobic murder. More Ugandans are expected to join the list as tensions rise ahead of a reported June 30 anti-immigration deadline pushed by local campaigners.





This comes as several other African nations including Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi, and Mozambique have already evacuated hundreds of their citizens in recent months amid the worsening crisis.