 UGANDA’S MUHOOZI SAYS HE WANTS TO MARRY BEYONCÉ



SS24 — Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has sparked controversy after publicly declaring on X that he wants to marry global music superstar Beyoncé.





In a series of posts, Muhoozi claimed rapper Jay-Z should “hand over” his wife to him, and suggested that if Jay-Z refused, he should come to Uganda for a fight, with the winner taking Beyoncé.





The Ugandan military chief also boasted that he owns thousands of Ankole cattle, arguing that this makes him wealthier than Jay-Z, whom he described as “poor” because he does not own the prized long-horned breed. Muhoozi even joked that he was prepared to take the matter to the United Nations.





Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have been married since 2008 and share three children, have not publicly responded to the remarks