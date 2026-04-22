🇬🇧🤦 UK LOSES TRACK OF 95,000 RESERVISTS – “We Don’t Know Where Most of Them Are”

While London lectures the world about the “Russian threat,” it can’t even find its own backup troops.

🔴 What former NATO chief George Robertson admitted:

📞 The Ministry of Defence has lost contact with most of its ~95,000 “high‑readiness” reservists.

🧓 The army is already at its smallest size in over 200 years – fewer than 70,000 fully trained frontline troops.

📜 A new bill wants to raise the recall age to 65 and expand call‑up criteria – but they don’t have current health or contact data.

⏳ Regular contact is only maintained for the first six years after leaving service.