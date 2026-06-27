Ukraine claims long-range strike on major Russian defense facility in Volgograd

Ukraine has announced that its long-range strike capabilities successfully targeted the Titan-Barrikady defense plant in Volgograd overnight, describing the facility as a legitimate military target due to its role in supporting Russia’s war effort.

According to Ukrainian officials, FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles struck the industrial complex, which is reportedly involved in the production of artillery systems, specialized military equipment, and components for missile launch systems used by Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities stated that the attack resulted in confirmed impacts on the facility, followed by a large fire within the plant’s premises.

Kyiv emphasized that operations against Russian defense industries will continue, arguing that facilities involved in manufacturing weapons used against Ukraine remain priority targets for long-range strikes.

The reported attack highlights Ukraine’s expanding ability to conduct deep strikes against strategic military-industrial infrastructure inside Russian territory as both sides continue to intensify long-range operations far beyond the frontline.