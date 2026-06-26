Ukraine Claims Russian Military Losses Are Approaching 1.4 Million Personnel



Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has released its latest battlefield assessment, claiming that total Russian military casualties since the start of the full-scale invasion have risen to 1,397,060 personnel, including those killed and wounded.





According to Kyiv, Russian losses have remained exceptionally high in recent days, with average daily casualties exceeding 1,200 troops amid intensified fighting across the Donbas front, particularly in areas where Russian forces continue offensive operations.





The Ukrainian military also reported significant equipment losses. Over the past 24 hours alone, Russia is said to have lost an additional 67 artillery systems.





The latest figures underscore the continuing intensity of ground combat along the eastern front, where both sides remain engaged in heavy attritional warfare.





Russia rarely publishes detailed casualty figures, and battlefield loss estimates released by either side cannot be independently verified.