Ukraine Confirms Destruction of Strategic Railway Bridge Supplying Russian Forces

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF), in coordination with the Resistance Movement, have released footage and a statement confirming the destruction of a key railway bridge in Russian-controlled territory.

The target was the railway bridge crossing the North Crimean Canal near the village of Rozdolne, a critical logistics route used by Russian forces to transport weapons, fuel and military supplies from mainland Russia to southern frontline positions

According to Ukrainian officials, the operation involved a two-stage strike.

The bridge was reportedly first damaged overnight by Ukrainian drones, causing a partial collapse of the structure. The following morning, after Russian authorities dispatched repair trains and engineering teams to restore the crossing, Ukrainian forces allegedly launched a second wave of drone strikes against the site

Ukrainian sources claim the follow-up attack destroyed repair equipment and inflicted additional damage on the remaining sections of the bridge, rendering the crossing completely inoperable.

If confirmed, the loss of the bridge could further complicate Russian logistics operations in southern Ukraine and Crimea.

Independent verification of the full extent of the damage remains ongoing.