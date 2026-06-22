Ukraine launches new drone wave against Moscow, airports temporarily shut down

Ukraine launched another wave of drone attacks targeting Moscow and surrounding regions overnight, continuing its long-range strike campaign deep inside Russian territory.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that air defense systems intercepted nearly 60 Ukrainian drones across multiple regions of the country.

The latest attack caused temporary disruptions to air traffic in the Russian capital, with several major Moscow airports suspending operations and halting flights for safety reasons.

Russian aviation authorities later announced that airport operations gradually resumed during the morning after restrictions were lifted.

The renewed strikes come just days after Ukrainian drones targeted key energy infrastructure, including oil refining facilities in and around Moscow, highlighting Kyiv’s continued ability to project force far beyond the frontline.