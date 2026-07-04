Ukraine Launches Retaliatory Strikes on Occupied Territory and Russia’s Border Regions





Ukraine carried out overnight retaliatory strikes, with Russian authorities reporting at least 10 deaths across Russian territory and Russian-controlled areas.





In the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia, a missile or artillery strike reportedly hit a local market, killing at least five civilians and injuring several others. The Moscow-installed regional governor accused Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilians.





Meanwhile, long-range Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Michurinskaya Thermal Power Plant (TPP) and a major electrical substation in Belgorod, triggering large explosions and widespread fires. The attacks disrupted electricity and water supplies across parts of the border city into the morning.





Russian officials also reported two additional fatalities in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage.