Ukraine  Precision Strike Reportedly Destroyed Main Russian Missile Components Production Facility

Precision Strike Reportedly Destroyed Main Production Facility



Analysis of images released from the Russian side, combined with assessments from open-source intelligence (OSINT) groups, suggests that Ukraine employed high-precision cruise missiles — widely believed by analysts to be British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles — in the strike on the Voronezh facility.





According to preliminary assessments, the missiles appear to have targeted the plant’s main production building in a highly coordinated manner rather than striking randomly.





Imagery circulating on social media indicates that multiple impacts were recorded along the length of the main industrial structure, leading to the collapse of large sections of the building and triggering a major fire that spread throughout the facility.

If confirmed, the extent of the damage could significantly disrupt production activities at one of Russia’s key military-electronics manufacturing sites.

Independent verification of the full scale of the destruction remains ongoing.