Ukraine Reports Large-Scale Drone Strikes on Energy Infrastructure Across Crimea

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have announced a new wave of coordinated drone strikes targeting critical infrastructure across occupied Crimea.

According to Ukrainian military officials, major 330 kV electrical substations in Sevastopol and Simferopol were struck again in an apparent effort to disrupt ongoing repair work and further degrade the peninsula’s power network.

Ukrainian forces also reported attacks against an oil storage facility in Dzhankoi as well as two gas compression stations elsewhere in Crimea.

The strikes are said to be part of a broader operation targeting dozens of strategic sites across the peninsula.

GRussian authorities have not yet provided a full assessment of the reported damage, while independent verification of the claims remains ongoing.