Ukraine Says It Intercepted 95 Out of 101 Russian Drones Overnight



Ukraine’s Air Force has released its latest assessment of overnight Russian aerial attacks, reporting that Russian forces launched a total of 101 drones against targets across the country.





According to Ukrainian officials, the attack involved a mix of Shahed kamikaze drones, newer Gerbera and Italmas loitering munitions, as well as Parodiya decoy drones designed to overwhelm and confuse air defense systems.





Ukraine stated that its air defenses successfully intercepted or neutralized 95 drones during the operation.



However, officials said that Russian drones managed to successfully strike targets on six occasions across five separate locations nationwide.





The attacks reportedly triggered fires and caused additional damage in several regions. Local authorities confirmed that at least two civilians were killed in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.



Damage assessments and emergency response operations remain ongoing.





The latest exchanges underscore the continuing intensification of long-range drone warfare as both Russia and Ukraine increasingly rely on large-scale unmanned attacks far beyond the front lines.