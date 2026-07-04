Ukraine Says It Is Holding Hundreds of African Fighters Captured While Fighting for Russia.



By Ezra Tshisa



Ukrainian authorities say they are holding hundreds of African nationals who were captured while fighting on the Russian side in the ongoing war, but have declined to disclose how many are from individual countries, including Zimbabwe.





According to Ukrainian authorities, up to 3,000 citizens from 36 African countries have been recruited by Russia since the war began. They also estimate that Africans now make up roughly one in eight prisoners of war (POWs) in Ukrainian custody.





Speaking in response to questions from this page, Ukrainian official Dmytro Kovalenko said African nationals are among those being held but would not provide further details about their identities or countries of origin.



“We have Africans in our custody, but I can’t tell you who they are or which part of Africa they come from,” Kovalenko said.





He added that African prisoners have not been included in prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia.



“They join the Russian war, we kill them. If they are lucky, we capture them and now they are in prison,” he said





Asked what would happen to African prisoners of war, Kovalenko said he could not say. He acknowledged that some captured fighters had died from their injuries but did not confirm where they had been buried or what had happened to their remains.





He also issued a stark warning to Africans considering joining the Russian military.



“Tell your people not to join the Russian army. Anyone who does so is sending themselves to the gallows. They will be killed. It’s a death sentence, as simple as that,” Kovalenko warned.





Many captured African fighters have reportedly said they were victims of deceptive recruitment schemes. According to their accounts, they responded to social media advertisements promising well-paying civilian jobs or educational opportunities in Russia. Upon arrival, they allege their passports were confiscated before they were sent to the front lines with minimal military training.





Governments in several affected African countries, including Zimbabwe, are monitoring the situation and investigating alleged human trafficking and recruitment networks linked to these cases. Many of the captured Africans are reportedly desperate to return home and leave the conflict behind.





The war has already claimed the lives of a number of Zimbabweans who travelled to fight for Russia, while others remain in Ukrainian custody facing an uncertain future. The developments serve as a stark warning about the dangers of joining the conflict, particularly through recruitment schemes that may not disclose the true nature of the work being offered. #ezratshisa4life #dontgotorussia #RussiaUkraineWar