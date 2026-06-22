Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Missile Components Factory in Voronezh



On June 22, the Ukrainian Air Force reportedly carried out a precision strike against a strategic target in Russia’s Voronezh region.





The target was identified as the Voronezh Semiconductor Devices Plant (“Sborka”), a major facility involved in the production of electronic components for Russia’s defense industry.





According to Ukrainian sources, the plant manufactures electronic parts, computer circuit boards and transistors used in Russian Iskander ballistic missiles and Kh-101 cruise missiles — weapons that have been widely used in strikes against Ukraine

The attack reportedly triggered a large column of black smoke over the city. Ukrainian officials claim that damage to the facility could significantly disrupt Russia’s ability to manufacture new precision-guided missiles in the near future.

Russian authorities have not yet released a full assessment of the extent of the damage.