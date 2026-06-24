Ukrainian Drone Pilots Admit Struggling to Catch Russia’s New High-Speed Jet Drones



Frontline Ukrainian counter-drone units have admitted that existing interceptor drones are struggling to effectively engage Russia’s new jet-powered Geran-series attack drones, citing limitations in speed and battery endurance.





“Ramses,” commander of the Posipaky Counter-Drone Squadron of Ukraine’s 39th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment, said that current successes against the high-speed drones do not result from a comprehensive defense system.





“Success depends on luck, individual pilot skills, and intercepting the target when it slows down to change direction,” he said.



According to Ukrainian operators, interceptor drones generally need to be at least 25 percent faster than their targets to achieve reliable interceptions. However, most Ukrainian electric-powered interceptor drones were originally designed to hunt slower propeller-driven targets such as the Shahed-136.





As a result, batteries are often depleted before the interceptors can close the distance to Russia’s newer jet-powered drones, which can reportedly exceed 300 km/h.



Operators also cited poor weather conditions, including thick clouds, fog and rain, as major obstacles that frequently prevent drones from detecting and tracking incoming targets.





Available data suggests that Russia has significantly expanded production of jet-powered attack drones, reportedly deploying more than 1,400 units during the first half of 2026, compared to approximately 180 units used during all of 2025.





The rapid increase highlights the accelerating drone race between Russia and Ukraine as both sides continue to adapt their aerial warfare capabilities.