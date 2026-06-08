Ukrainian Drones Target Critical Infrastructure in Crimea



Ukrainian drones are now reportedly striking virtually any moving target in Crimea, including road construction equipment. The apparent goal is to prevent Russia from repairing transportation routes that have been systematically damaged by Ukrainian attacks.





According to reports, Ukraine’s 3rd Special Operations Regiment has established significant aerial control over part of the Melitopol–Chongar corridor, considered one of the last key land routes linking Crimea to Russian-held territory.





Fuel shortages are increasing, bus services are being disrupted, food supplies are being rationed, and road construction machinery is reportedly being destroyed. While Russia seeks to turn Crimea into a fortified stronghold, Ukraine is working to transform it into a logistical trap.



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