Ukrainian FPV Drones Reportedly Eliminate Key Russian Air Defense Assets



Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed that FPV drones successfully destroyed several high-value Russian military assets during recent operations.





According to Ukrainian officials, the strikes targeted and destroyed a sophisticated Nebo radar system and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system, both considered critical components of Russia’s integrated air defense network.





In addition, Ukrainian intelligence reported the destruction of an Orion reconnaissance drone, an advanced unmanned aerial vehicle estimated to be worth approximately $5 million, which was reportedly located near the targeted systems.





If confirmed, the loss of these assets could significantly degrade Russian air surveillance and short-range air defense capabilities in the affected sector.



Independent verification of the reported losses remains ongoing.